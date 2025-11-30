13,675 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632,572 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,367,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,525,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,576,394,000 after buying an additional 2,508,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,839,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

