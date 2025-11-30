1,274 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after buying an additional 135,776 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,462,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 177.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,987,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -167.42%.

BEPC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

