Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3046 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.7%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

