Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3046 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.7%
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.