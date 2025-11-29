Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $109.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild Redb raised Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

