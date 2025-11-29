Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Zhihu from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.23. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zhihu by 1,769.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 180,583 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 60.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 20,090,000.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the period. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $7,231,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Zhihu by 787.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 112,184 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

