Zebec Network (ZBCN) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $231.45 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network launched on March 16th, 2022. Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,998,816,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,369,438,135 tokens. The official message board for Zebec Network is medium.com/zebec-protocol/zbcn-tokenomics-ace794246616. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,998,816,832.901138 with 94,803,552,295.854438 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00306066 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,531,450.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebec Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

