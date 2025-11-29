Zacks Research Downgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Strong Sell

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Home Depot from $497.00 to $423.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.60.

NYSE HD opened at $356.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.53. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $436.36. The stock has a market cap of $355.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

