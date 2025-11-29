Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 612.04 and traded as low as GBX 596.69. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 600, with a volume of 36,945 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of £370.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 605.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 612.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 35.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.0758483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

