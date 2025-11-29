YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.40 and traded as low as GBX 253.68. YouGov shares last traded at GBX 260, with a volume of 862,988 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 375 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YouGov presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.

The firm has a market capitalization of £304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.08.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephan Shakespeare bought 39,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.60. Also, insider Ian Griffiths purchased 19,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £49,961.60. 13.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

