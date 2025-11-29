YANKCOM Partnership Has $3.22 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $313.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.89 and a 200 day moving average of $293.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

