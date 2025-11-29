Yala Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (YU)

Yala (YU) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Yala has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yala token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Yala has a total market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $362.98 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,526.03 or 0.99730808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Yala Token Profile

Yala’s launch date was May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 38,298,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. Yala’s official website is yala.org.

Buying and Selling Yala

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 38,298,213.288974 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.30263113 USD and is down -22.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $224.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

