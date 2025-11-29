XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.54 Million Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $221,531.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,357.20. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $435,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 108,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,712,257 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

