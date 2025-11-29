XTX Topco Ltd Sells 13,656 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.71.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $186.10 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.