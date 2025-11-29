XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 13,651 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 412.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

