XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 13.6% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 131,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $79.17 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $102.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

