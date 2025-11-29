WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.3050. Approximately 9,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 37,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $348.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

