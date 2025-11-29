WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.3050. Approximately 9,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 37,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $348.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
