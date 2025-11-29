WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2025

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRSGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.3050. Approximately 9,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 37,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $348.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.