WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.4750. Approximately 18,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 45,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
