Williamson Legacy Group LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $110.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $881.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

