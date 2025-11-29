Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,464 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $157.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.34. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

