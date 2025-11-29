Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,384,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,554,672,000 after buying an additional 524,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,192,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $1,877,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $925,531,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.71.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.