Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 7.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 21.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Macquarie increased their target price on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.61. Roblox Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $150.59.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $251,624.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,088.48. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $1,849,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
