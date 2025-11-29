Williamson Legacy Group LLC Invests $1.05 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,122,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of IBM opened at $308.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.