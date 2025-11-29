Williamson Legacy Group LLC Buys New Stake in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 30.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

