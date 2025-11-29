Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,923 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.81.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

