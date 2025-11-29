WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (WHFCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

WHFCL opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.