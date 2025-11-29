Whitbread (LON:WTB) Trading Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,480.

Whitbread Trading Down 11.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,004.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,997.14. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Whitbread

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,974 per share, with a total value of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, with a total value of £288,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

