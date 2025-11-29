Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Down 11.3% – Time to Sell?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) was down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. Approximately 2,620,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

WTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,480.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,004.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,997.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. Also, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,880 per share, for a total transaction of £288,000. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

