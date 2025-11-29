Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 0.6%

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 589.0%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

