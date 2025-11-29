Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $8.35. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 20,322 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
