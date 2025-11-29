Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $8.35. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 20,322 shares traded.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 183,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 8,077,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271,923 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.