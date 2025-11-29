West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $499.15 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

