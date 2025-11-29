West Family Investments Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

