West Family Investments Inc. Has $28.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 7.1% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $79.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

