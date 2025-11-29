West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

