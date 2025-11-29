West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 71.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $158.64 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

