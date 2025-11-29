West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8%

INTU stock opened at $633.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $663.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

