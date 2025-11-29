West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 4,859 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 122.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 280,896 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,305,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SAP by 2,105.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $241.75 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $233.51 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.50 and its 200-day moving average is $279.00. The company has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

