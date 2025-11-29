Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $6.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 83,773 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 126,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 897,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

