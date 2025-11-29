Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $6.84. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 83,773 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
