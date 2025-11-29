Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

11/24/2025 – Lam Research had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Lam Research had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Lam Research had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Dbs Bank from $119.40 to $184.20.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $80.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $105.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $122.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Lam Research was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Lam Research was given a new $162.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Lam Research was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Lam Research had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2025 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Lam Research was given a new $127.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2025 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.