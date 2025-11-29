WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 490.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 886,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,109.60. The trade was a 2.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Austin Colby Parker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,654.06. This trade represents a 37.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,600.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 2.8%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of KYN stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.