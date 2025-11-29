Wealthquest Corp Trims Stock Holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,472 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.20% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

