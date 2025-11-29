Wealthquest Corp Sells 333 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $387.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.76 and its 200-day moving average is $332.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $238.73 and a 12-month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

