Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 2,586 Nucor Corporation $NUE

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2%

NUE opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $159.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

