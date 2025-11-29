Wealthquest Corp Has $963,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $490.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

