Wealthquest Corp Buys Shares of 605,612 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,075,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 476.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

