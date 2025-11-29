Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 133,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 152,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77.
About Wealth Minerals
Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wealth Minerals
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.