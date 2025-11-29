Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 3.0%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

