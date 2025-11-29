Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 3.0%
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
