Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.0% in the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,599,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,618,758.84. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 692,579 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,318. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,802,001 shares of company stock worth $157,046,746. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

