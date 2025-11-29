Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 115,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 272,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62.

Visionstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.