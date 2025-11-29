Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 115,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 272,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Visionstate Trading Down 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

