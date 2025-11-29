Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,501 Shares of Barings Participation Investors $MPV

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Barings Participation Investors worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 330.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 113,593 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 275,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MPV opened at $20.15 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

